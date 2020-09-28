Rep. Carson Smith is running for reelection as the republican candidate in the NC House District 16 race

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. Carson Smith is running for reelection to the District 16 seat in the NC House of Representatives, which includes all of Pender County and the eastern half of Columbus County. The district includes a larger part of Columbus County in 2020 compared to when Rep. Smith was elected in 2018, winning 62 percent of the vote.
Smith served 16 years as Sheriff in Pender County from 2002-2018, before stepping down to run for the legislative seat. He currently works as the interim director for Pender County Emergency Management, a position he held prior to becoming sheriff.
Carson Smith lives in Hampstead in Pender County.
