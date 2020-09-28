NCDOT distributes more than $132 million in Powell Bill funds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will distribute nearly $132.7 million dollars in state street-aid funding.
Wilmington will receive more than $2 million of allocated funds.
Powell Bill funds are used primarily for street resurfacing, but can be used for the construction and general maintenance of community roadways, including bridges, drainage systems and sidewalks.
“The Powell Bill funding helps local governments improve transportation systems within their communities,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “These funds help complete critical projects like repairing roads and supporting local projects such as bikeways and sidewalks.”
Funds will be dispersed in two payments; the first half was released today and the second half will go out in January.
Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Ocean Isle Beach were also awarded substantial amounts, as were other towns in neighboring counties.
Overall, our five-county area will receive nearly $6 million in funding.
A complete list of cities and towns receiving Powell Bill funds, the amounts they are receiving and more information about the program can be found on the NCDOT website.
