NCDHHS updates guidance to allow indoor visits at nursing homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday released updated guidance for nursing homes that will allow for indoor visitations due to the state’s stabilized COVID-19 metrics.
“We have focused on protecting the health of nursing home residents since the start of this crisis. Our progress in testing, infection control and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities allows us to move forward with safe indoor visitation in accordance with federal guidance,” stated NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen in a news release announcing the new order.
Indoor visitation will only be permitted in nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and in counties with a percent positive testing rate of less than 10 percent, which is similar to guidance offered by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Facilities allowing in-person visitation will be required to follow strict infection prevention guidelines.
