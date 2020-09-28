Michael Lee is the republican candidate for NC Senate in District 9

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Lee is running to win the District 9 state Senate seat he lost in 2018. Lee is the republican nominee running against incumbent Sen. Harper Peterson. Peterson defeated Lee by just 231 votes in 2018, after Lee had served a little more than four years representing most of New Hanover County in the General Assembly.
District 9 represents most of New Hanover County in the North Carolina Senate.
Lee is an attorney who is married with three children. He served as a member of the North Carolina Port Authority Board of Directors from 2011-14, including time as vice-chair and chairman, before stepping down when appointed to serve the remainder of Thom Goolsby’s District 9 senate term in 2014. He won elections to keep the office in 2014 and 2016.
