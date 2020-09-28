Marcia Morgan is the democratic candidate for NC House in District 19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Marcia Morgan is the democratic nominee running in the newly re-drawn state House District 19. The district has no incumbent running in 2020. Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) held the office when the district covered part of New Hanover County. Rep. Davis is now running for the District 20 seat, after the General Assembly redrew district lines and divided District 19 to include eastern Brunswick County and the southern and western areas of New Hanover County.