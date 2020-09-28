Machete-wielding suspect shot by victim during robbery attempt, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say a man armed with a machete was shot by a victim during an attempted armed robbery in the Hillcrest community earlier this month.
Michael Melvyn Miller, 44, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police say Miller was armed with a machete when he approached a 24-year-old man and tried to steal his gun. A struggle ensued, leading Miller to grab a nearby woman and hold the machete to her neck.
The man then shot Miller in self-defense, ending the altercation, police say.
Miller was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he remained hospitalized until his release on Monday.
The male victim was taken into custody by police the night of the shooting but was later released once officers learned what happened.
Miller was given a $200,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.