Leland woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County woman woke up to a welcome surprise earlier this month.
On Sept. 3, Donna Graziose, of Leland, received an email letting her know she was the winner of a $100,000 Powerball prize.
After confirming the numbers online, she woke up her husband to share her good news.
“But he didn’t believe me,” said Graziose a former 911 operator of 31 years. “It was very exciting in the morning to wake up to that.”
She purchased a $3 Power Play ticket for the Sept. 2 drawing on the lottery’s website.
Graziose’s ticket matched the numbers of four white balls and the Powerball, beating odds of 1 in 900,000 to win a $50,000 prize. Her prize doubled to $100,000 after the 2x multiplier was drawn because she paid $1 more for Power Play.
She took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
Graziose said she and her husband will use the winnings to “pay off our cars and the rest will go into savings.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.