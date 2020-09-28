First Alert Forecast: stormy through midweek, cooler and drier late week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! A large low pressure system will keep temperatures, humidity levels, and storm chances elevated through midweek. Rain and storm chances will will rise tonight and stay elevated through Wednesday. Some storms could be heavy at times which could lead to localized poor drainage flooding. The risk for one or two cells to turn severe is low but something to watch in the days ahead.
By the end of the week, this low will have finally torqued a cold front through the Cape Fear Region; you may expect lower rain odds, daytime temperatures in the airy 60s to at most 70s, and nighttime readings in the crisp 50s to possibly 40s!
Atlantic tropical storm activity appears unlikely to begin this week, which is awesome. Early October may have development in the Caribbean Sea or eastern Atlantic Ocean. That is no guarantee. We will just have to see.
Atlantic tropical storm activity appears unlikely to begin this week, which is awesome. Early October may have development in the Caribbean Sea or eastern Atlantic Ocean. That is no guarantee. We will just have to see.
