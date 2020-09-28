Driving scenes for ‘Scream 5’ to be filmed in downtown Wilmington next month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews for Scream 5 will be on the streets in downtown Wilmington next month to film driving scenes for the latest installment of the horror franchise.
According to film permits, scenes will be filmed on Oct. 12 and Oct. 14.
On Oct. 12, a crew will film along S. 5th Ave. between Dock and Queen streets.
The film permit states that there will be stunt driving scenes with a car going the wrong way.
Filming is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“Extended intermittent traffic control requested on S. 5th St. between Dock and Queen including Orange St., Ann St, Nun St., Church St. and Castle St. between S. 4th and S. 6th,” the permit states. “Production will only close streets during filming of driving scene and will reopen and allow traffic to flow in between.”
On Oct. 14, driving scenes will be filmed on Castle Street between 5th Ave. and 8th Street.
The following road closures will be in place after 6 p.m. that day:
- Castle St. between 4th and 8th
- 5th between Church and Queen
- 6th between Church and Queen
- 7th between Church and Queen
Local traffic will have access within closure as needed.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.