Debbi Fintak is the democratic nominee running in the NC House District 46 race

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Debbi Fintak is the democratic nominee running for the District 16 seat in the NC House of Representatives, which includes all of Pender County and the eastern half of Columbus County. The district includes a larger part of Columbus County in 2020 compared to when her opponent, Rep. Carson Smith was elected in 2018.
Fintak is making her first run for elected office. She previously served as chair of the Pender County Democratic Party for three years. Fintak is a retired educator with experience in elementary, middle and high schools. She currently lives in Surf City.
