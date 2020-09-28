Charlie Miller is the republican candidate for NC House in District 19

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Charlie Miller is the Republican nominee running for the District 19 seat the state House, after winning the March 2020 primary election with 62 percent of the vote. The district has no incumbent running in 2020. Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) held the office when the district covered part of New Hanover County. Rep. Davis is now running for the District 20 seat, after the General Assembly redrew district lines and divided District 19 to include eastern Brunswick County and the southern and western areas of New Hanover County.
Miller has served as the Chief Deputy in the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office since 2008, after working as a deputy in the department from 1987-2001. He has served as a member of the Brunswick County Board of Education since 2006, including time as Chairman and Vice-Chairman. Miller would have to resign his seat on that board if elected to the General Assembly.
Charlie Miller is married with one adult daughter and a granddaughter. He lives in Southport.
