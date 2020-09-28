Canines for Service appoints new executive director

“After a comprehensive search with a field of remarkable candidates, we are thrilled to have Bethany Leighton be our next Executive Director,” says CFS Board of Directors Chairman Aaron DiGregorio. “Heading into our 25th year, Canines for Service needs a leader who has a forward-thinking vision to create and implement plans for strategic growth. Bethany brings to the job an exceptional combination of energy, sensitivity, and proven leadership. We have great confidence she will develop rich and meaningful relationships within the community, among our Veteran clients, and within the service dog industry.”