Canines for Service appoints new executive director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bethany Leighton has been named the next executive director of Canines for Service beginning October 5, 2020.
Currently, Leighton is the fundraising director for StepUp Wilmington and in the 14 years she has worked in the nonprofit sector, her primary focus has been on fundraising.
Most recently, Leighton has led the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, has received an executive certificate in non-profit leadership from Duke University and was part of the Greater Wilmington Business Journal’s Wilma Leadership Institute.
“After a comprehensive search with a field of remarkable candidates, we are thrilled to have Bethany Leighton be our next Executive Director,” says CFS Board of Directors Chairman Aaron DiGregorio. “Heading into our 25th year, Canines for Service needs a leader who has a forward-thinking vision to create and implement plans for strategic growth. Bethany brings to the job an exceptional combination of energy, sensitivity, and proven leadership. We have great confidence she will develop rich and meaningful relationships within the community, among our Veteran clients, and within the service dog industry.”
Founded in 1996, Canines for Service is the longest-standing service dog provider in North Carolina and is one of only two organizations in the US with a military prison training program.
Click here for more information about Canines for Service, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.