Bradley Creek Elementary School receives grant from Trillium Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trillium Health will award a $5,000 grant to Bradley Creek Elementary School on October 7th as part of an initiative to engage staff in Safe Schools Healthy Kids NC.
Bradley Creek Elementary School is one of the first five schools to have 50% of its staff register and complete two of the qualifying courses on the Safe Schools Healthy Kids NC learning portal.
The Safe Schools Healthy Kids NC portal is a one-stop-shop for health and safety issues that affect the school environment, and the portal provides teachers and staff with instant access to evidence-based models, resources and materials to ensure schools are safe, supportive and healthy for all students.
Specific programs include:
- Modular Approach to Children with Anxiety, Depression, Trauma, or Conduct Problems
- Anger Management for Children and Youth
- Supporting Children who have been Bullied
- Recognizing Warning Signs of Children in Distress
The grant funds will be used by Bradley Creek to purchase a variety of instructional resources to assist with remote learning and school improvement.
