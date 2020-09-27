A 26-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Wilmington Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to shooting on the 3500 block of Frog Pond Place Saturday night.
“Upon arrival, they discovered a 26-year-old male suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to NHRMC and has since been released. This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods,” according to police.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
