One-year-old child abducted from Pender County home Saturday

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office ask that you be on the lookout for one-year-old Jahari Chase Johnson.
The child was abducted from the 800 block of Piney Woods Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Jahari was taken from his grandmother’s home by a black male identified by witnesses as 27-year-old Carlo Clibbons.
Clibbons is known to Jahari’s mother and her family. He left the scene in a black 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with the NC license plate HAH-1993. Cibbons was last seen with Jahari in the Delway area of Sampson County.
At the time of abduction, Jahari was wearing a grey colored shirt with the words displaying, “World, here I come.”
An arrest warrant has been issues against Clibbons, charging him with child abduction and felony breaking and entering.
Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Jahari or Clibbons is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Cromartie at 910-259-1212 or call your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.