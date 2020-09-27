High school student starts business to stay busy while stuck at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, everything shut down. People were stuck at home, not knowing what to do.
Ashley high school sophomore Blaine Mays decided to think ahead of the game and invest in himself.
“I wanted to do it so I could make extra money and invest in myself like with the stock market going down," said Mays. "I was able to invest in that and instead of sitting in my room all day I was able to stay busy.”
Instead of sitting on his hands, he started using them and started his own business making Farmhouse swings.
“Everybody was saying they’re all bored and the days go by slowly and the week was already past but for me there was no time left," said Mays.
He’s already had plenty of buyers, he uses Facebook marketplace to sell his swings. Mays doesn’t spend his money though, instead, he re-invests in his landscaping business to buy tools for yard work.
Mays says he’s got nothing but good reviews.
“I took a passion for it and because I’m passionate about it I do a good job because I really like doing it so everybody body thinks this is beautiful work and they think I do a great job.”
Mays says its school, homework, to the wood shop, then repeat. A busy workload for the 15 yr old but he wouldn’t change a thing.
The sophomore’s recent work is being donated and raffled off at Island Beverage. The raffle tickets are $10 to $15 and all proceeds will benefit Carolina Beach Elementary school.
