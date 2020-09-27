First Alert Forecast: unsettled end to September with Fall blast set for October’s arrival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking in. Much like yesterday, We start the day with patchy fog across southeastern North Carolina and by the afternoon, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures cresting in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid a spot shower.
Your extended First Alert Forecast features a mostly warm finish to September and a cooler turn to start October. The pattern remains rather unsettled with chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms growing through the middle of next week. But by Thursday, cooler, more crisp air sweeps in and brings temperatures to the seasonably cool 70s during the day and 50s overnight.
Mercifully, the rest of September features unlikely tropical storm development, but broader weather patterns may favor cyclone formation in the Caribbean Sea in early October. Thanks for staying diligent as we approach the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or draw up a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App, which features another big blast of Fall weather!
