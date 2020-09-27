First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances before October cool down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! As the month of September wraps up, it will end of a wet and unsettled note. An approaching cold front will slide through bring higher odds for showers and isolated to scattered gusty storms. Rain chances Monday: 30%, Monday night: 60%, Tuesday and Wednesday: 60%.
After the passage of the cold front, rich fall air will spill in behind. This will lead to highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Also drier air will supply more sunshine and rain chance will be at best 10% Thursday through the weekend.
Mercifully, the rest of September features unlikely tropical storm development, but broader weather patterns may favor cyclone formation in the Caribbean Sea in early October. Thanks for staying diligent as we approach the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
