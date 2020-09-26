Swimmer dies after being pulled from ocean in Surf City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A swimmer in Surf City died Saturday afternoon after life saving efforts failed, according to the Surf City Fire Department.
“On this date at 12:38 PM, the Surf City Fire Department responded to a swimmer in distress in the area of 1226 N Shore Drive, Surf City, NC. When ocean rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found by-standers attending to a victim in the water,” according to a press release. “Rescue personnel removed the victim from the water and started a medical assessment. Advanced life support was administered from Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department. The victim did not survive.”
No other information has been provided at this time.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.