Swimmer dies after being pulled from ocean in Surf City

“On this date at 12:38 PM, the Surf City Fire Department responded to a swimmer in distress in the area of 1226 N Shore Drive, Surf City, NC. When ocean rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found by-standers attending to a victim in the water,” according to a press release. “Rescue personnel removed the victim from the water and started a medical assessment. Advanced life support was administered from Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department. The victim did not survive.”