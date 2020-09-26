Pender County man wanted for assault on a female

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office needs your helping located a man wanted for assault.
Riley Jackson Cameron, 27 is wanted for Assault on a Female and Assault Inflicting Serious Injury by Strangulation.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Friday at 215 Simmons Drive. When they arrived, they found a female victim who reported that she was assaulted by Cameron.
The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies executed a search warrant at the Simmons Drive address and after further investigation, secured warrants for Cameron’s arrest.
Cameron left the scene on foot after the assault and is believed to be at large in the area. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts its asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.
