First Alert Forecast: warm and unsettled to wrap up Septemeber

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Final Saturday of September! For the rest of today look for partly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs that are well into the 80s. There still could be a few lingering showers but not a repeat of yesterday’s downpours and severe weather threat. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s with a continued slim shower shot.