First Alert Forecast: warm and unsettled to wrap up Septemeber

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Final Saturday of September! For the rest of today look for partly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs that are well into the 80s. There still could be a few lingering showers but not a repeat of yesterday’s downpours and severe weather threat. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s with a continued slim shower shot.
Your extended First Alert Forecast features a mostly warm finish to September and a cooler turn to start October. The pattern remains rather unsettled with plenty of chances of widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the middle of next week. Broader weather patterns may favor cyclone formation in the Caribbean Sea in early October, too, but, for now, thankfully, zero tropical storm threats exist this weekend.
Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or draw up a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App, which features another big blast of Fall weather!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.