First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather to wrap up September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Final Saturday of September! Your First Alert Forecast features the last of the slow-moving remnants of Tropical Storm Beta across the Cape Fear Region. While we don’t expect anything severe, like we saw with yesterday’s tornado-warned cell in Columbus County, but look for scattered showers and muggy northwesterly breezes. Sunday looks to be a better “outdoor day” with lower odds for a shower or storm. and a blast of summery temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.
Your extended First Alert Forecast features a mostly warm finish to September and a cooler turn to start October. The pattern remains rather unsettled with plenty of chances of widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the middle of next week. Broader weather patterns may favor cyclone formation in the Caribbean Sea in early October, too, but, for now, thankfully, zero tropical storm threats exist this weekend.
Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or draw up a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App, which features another big blast of Fall weather!
