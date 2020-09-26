First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather to wrap up September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Final Saturday of September! Your First Alert Forecast features the last of the slow-moving remnants of Tropical Storm Beta across the Cape Fear Region. While we don’t expect anything severe, like we saw with yesterday’s tornado-warned cell in Columbus County, but look for scattered showers and muggy northwesterly breezes. Sunday looks to be a better “outdoor day” with lower odds for a shower or storm. and a blast of summery temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.