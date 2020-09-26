Community rallies to get new equipment for rescue group

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rose Milazzo is the founder of Rosey’s Rescue. She’s been taking in animals for about 14 years now but she doesn’t exactly have the top essentials.
Her ’99 Dodge Caravan that she uses to transport the pets has over 300,000 miles and constantly breaks down, so her friends decided to surprise her.
“I just wasn’t expecting it," said Milazzo. "Not in a million years did I expect anyone to show so much kindness.”
Michelle Rocks says Rose is always taking care of others before she takes care of herself and with all of the animals, she piles on a hefty vet bill, Rock says she just wanted to help.
“Not worrying about the car overheating and watching the dashboard and seeing what lights come on and this dinging and that dinging is such a relief to me because the dogs are my whole life," said Milazzo.
The car isn’t paid for just yet, Rock’s is hoping the community will pitch in to help pay for the improved ’05 Dodge Caravan.
Right now, Rose is taking care of 12 dogs, 8 cats and two parrots, and she says she can’t wait to break in the new ride...
To help fund Rosey Rescue’s new vehicle, you can find how to do so here.
