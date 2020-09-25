UNCW announces plans for spring 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Based on the current pandemic status, University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) will have an extended winter break in lieu of spring break with classes beginning on Wednesday January 20, 2021.
This approach is designed to help reduce the spread on COVID-19 after the holidays.
Traditional residence halls and housing will close at 1 p.m. on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Students will be notified about flexible spring semester housing in the weeks ahead.
Spring courses are likely to be a hybrid combination of online and in-person, much like the fall.
Classes will be canceled for the Good Friday holiday, April 1-2, and commencement is scheduled for May 7-8.
Although UNCW intended to hold in-person graduations, social distancing guidelines and gathering limits prevent this; therefore, UNCW’s spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates will be honored with virtual ceremonies on December 12.
