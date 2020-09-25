Traffic stop leads to trio of arrests on heroin-related charges

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A trio of men are facing heroin-related charges following a traffic stop in Bladen County Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s Community Impact Team was following up on community complaints about drug sales when deputies pulled over a car on Highway 211 near Barry Lewis Road near Bladenboro.
“During the traffic stop, deputies developed probable cause to believe that a controlled substance was in the vehicle. A sheriff’s office K-9 was deployed to conduct a search of the exterior of the vehicle. During the search, the K-9 alerted on the vehicle which led deputies to search the interior of the car,” the news release stated.
Deputies seized approximately ten grams of heroin, individual bags of an unspecified controlled substance, drug scales, and marijuana. Officials say the street value of the heroin was $1,000.
Those arrested and charged were:
- Christopher Blake Carroll, 29, of Elizabethtown, was charged with trafficking heroin, conspiracy to traffick heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, and driving while license revoked. He received a $451,000.00 bond.
- Tristan McRae Singletary, 37, of Bladenboro was charged with conspiracy to traffick heroin, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and simple possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $250,000.
- Dillon Alexander Freeman, 25, of Bladenboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to traffick heroin. His bond was set at $150,000.
