New Hanover County will make final decision on NHRMC sale at Oct. 5 meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is expected to deliver a final vote on the possible sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health.
The board will vote on the Asset Purchase Agreement between the county, NHRMC, and Novant during its regular meeting on Monday, October 5. That meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, located at 24 North Third Street, in Room 301.
Prior to the Oct. 5 vote, the county will hold one final public hearing regarding the sale on Sept. 28 where community members can provide additional input.
The Partnership Advisory Group (PAG) will hold its final meeting on Sept. 29 where they are expected to vote on the agreement with Novant. The meeting will be held at UNCW’s Burney Center, located at Price Drive on the UNCW campus, at 5:30 p.m.
The NHRMC Board of Trustees will follow the PAG meeting up with a special meeting on Oct. 1. While their agenda does not list the agreement, the Board of Trustees is expected to vote on whether they support the agreement ahead of the commission’s vote.
