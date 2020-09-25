Judge rules against group seeking to delay NHRMC sale over release of documents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Superior Court judge has ruled against a group who filed a lawsuit seeking to delay the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center until all documents related to the transaction were turned over.
Save Our Hospital, Inc. filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, seeking an order from the court to compel New Hanover County and NHRMC to release the documents that the group said were public record.
The suit also sought to bar the county and NHRMC from entering into a contract to sell the county-owned hospital system to Novant Health until those records were produced and could be viewed by the public.
“We are pleased that Save our Hospital’s motion has been denied by the court. This reinforces the county and hospital’s position that we have been transparent and open throughout this process – with Save our Hospital, its representatives, and the entire community," said Julia Olson-Boseman, chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, in a statement about the decision.
The board is expected to make a final vote on the sale during its meeting on Oct. 5.
