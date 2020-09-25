First Alert Forecast: storms likely this evening, unsettled weather to wrap up September

Your extended First Alert Forecast features a mostly warm finish to September and a cooler turn to start October. The pattern remains rather unsettled with plenty of chances of widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the middle of next week. Broader weather patterns may favor cyclone formation in the Caribbean Sea in early October, too, but, for now, thankfully, zero tropical storm threats exist. Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or draw up a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.