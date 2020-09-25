First Alert Forecast: showery and warm Friday, big changes in October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features for Friday and Friday night includes sticky humidity levels as remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Beta wafts across the Cape Fear Region. Watch for widespread clouds, clusters of showers, and isolated heavier, gustier thunderstorms. Despite limited sunshine, temperatures ought to swell to seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light southerly breezes.
Your extended First Alert Forecast features a mostly warm finish to September and a cooler turn to start October. Broader weather patterns may favor cyclone formation in the Caribbean Sea in early October, too, but, for now, thankfully, zero tropical storm threats exist. Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or draw up a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.