Wilmington drug dealer gets decade-long federal prison sentence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington drug dealer is headed to federal prison after he was sentenced on crack cocaine-related charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Peter R. Galloway, 34, was given an 11-year prison sentence on Thursday to charges of distribution of a quantity of cocaine base (crack) and possession with the intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base (crack).
Prosecutors said Galloway sold an unspecified amount of crack to a confidential informant on July 9, 2019, and Wilmington police executed a search warrant at his South Eighth Street home the next day.
Investigators found 45 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and manufacturing materials that contained cocaine residue.
