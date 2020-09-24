Wilmington company OpiAID wins federal grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based company OpiAID, who uses technology assisted therapy to tackle the opioid epidemic, received an honor on Wednesday.
The company won a $276,000 federal grant that will pay for innovative research into applying machine-learning to predict withdrawal biometrically through wearables.
“To get non-diluted funds this early in a startup is amazing,” said COO Tyler Sugdea. “To do all that groundwork research before there’s really a post money valuation to your company. This is where the big dollars are spent. To get that, and have the National Institution of Health believe in us and our mission to fund that, is game changing.”
OpiAID research is being conducted with Coastal Horizons and in partnership with the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
