Officials to lift burn ban in unincorporated parts of New Hanover Co.

“With debris collection from Hurricane Isaias nearing completion, fire risks have decreased allowing us to lift the burn ban, that has been in place in the unincorporated areas of the county, beginning this Friday,” said New Hanover County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Frank Meyer. “We encourage our residents to practice fire safety and be aware of rules and regulations, like notifying neighbors of plans to burn and keeping watch over the fire, if they choose to burn vegetative debris.”