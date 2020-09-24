Officials to lift burn ban in unincorporated parts of New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The burn ban in the unincorporated portions of New Hanover County will be lifted Friday, Sept. 25, county officials announced.
“With debris collection from Hurricane Isaias nearing completion, fire risks have decreased allowing us to lift the burn ban, that has been in place in the unincorporated areas of the county, beginning this Friday,” said New Hanover County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Frank Meyer. “We encourage our residents to practice fire safety and be aware of rules and regulations, like notifying neighbors of plans to burn and keeping watch over the fire, if they choose to burn vegetative debris.”
Officials ask residents in the unincorporated parts of the county to adhere to the following:
- Only the open burning of vegetative debris, such as leaves, tree limbs and trimmings is permitted. Burning of household garbage, construction debris, furniture or any other material is prohibited at all times.
- Burning of vegetative debris is permitted on the property where the debris originated. Residents may not burn debris hauled from other locations.
- Burning must take place more than 50 feet from structures, like homes, fences or storage buildings. Piles that are smaller than three feet wide and two feet high can be burned 25 feet from structures.
- Open burning must be attended to at all times by a person able to control and extinguish the fire.
A permit is required for open burning of vegetative debris outside of a fire pit or similar structure. The free permits are available here.
