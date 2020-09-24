First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances as Beta remnants arrive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Cool weather lovers, soak up the crisp 50s and 60s this morning; warm weather lovers, 80s will return shortly amid increasing humidity. Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The risk for a stray shower will remain low, near 10% throughout the day and 20% Thursday night.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will pick up speed and slide into the Carolinas by Friday. Cape Fear rain odds include 60% for Friday and Friday night and 40% for Saturday. Stay alert for localized poor drainage flooding especially where the heavier pockets of rain develop.
Enhanced swell from the distant passage of Hurricane Teddy will continue to generate heavy surf and rip currents at Cape Fear beaches Thursday, and possibly Friday, so please exercise caution! Ocean conditions will gradually improve over the weekend as the swell from Teddy subsides.
To leave you with some good news: thankfully, the Cape Fear Region has zero direct, definable tropical storm concerns at this time. So enjoy the weather! Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, feel free to draw up a full ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App.
