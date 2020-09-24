First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances as Beta remnants arrive, warmer days return

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will pick up speed and slide into the Carolinas by Friday. Cape Fear rain odds include 60% for Friday and Friday night and 40% for Saturday morning. Stay alert for localized poor drainage flooding especially where the heavier pockets of rain develop. In addition there is a marginal risk of a few embedded severe thunderstorms. A quick spin up tornado can not be ruled so make sure your severe weather alerts are turned on in your WECT Weather App.