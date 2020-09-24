First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances as Beta remnants arrive, warmer days return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Cool weather lovers, soak up the crisp 50s and 60s this morning; warm weather lovers, 80s will return shortly amid increasing humidity. Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The risk for a stray shower will remain low, near 10% throughout the day and 20% Thursday night.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will pick up speed and slide into the Carolinas by Friday. Cape Fear rain odds include 60% for Friday and Friday night and 40% for Saturday morning. Stay alert for localized poor drainage flooding especially where the heavier pockets of rain develop. In addition there is a marginal risk of a few embedded severe thunderstorms. A quick spin up tornado can not be ruled so make sure your severe weather alerts are turned on in your WECT Weather App.
The highest chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Friday evening and will end Saturday morning. Expect warm days and muggy nights to continue through the weekend and into early next week along with low end shower or storm chances. Another big fall cooldown is in the cards as October begins.
To leave you with some good news: thankfully, the Cape Fear Region has zero direct, definable tropical storm concerns at this time. So enjoy the weather! Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, feel free to draw up a full ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App.
