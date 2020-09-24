Downtown Wilmington Riverwalk undergoing repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City crews have begun repairs to the safety railing along the Riverwalk near the Visitors Information Center in downtown Wilmington.
The railing repairs will be the first phase of a $300,000 capital improvement project to renovate the center which was built nearly 30 years ago.
City officials say the repairs are necessary due to the coastal environment and high-volume use the center sees throughout the year.
A fence has been installed around a portion of the Riverwalk for public safety. Additionally, a pedestrian detour has also been established as a precaution.
The center and the public restrooms will remain open as construction allows, city officials say.
The entire project is expected to wrap up by early 2022.
City officials say these repairs are not related to the Aug. 28 vehicle crash that damaged a section of the Riverwalk at the foot of Market Street.
