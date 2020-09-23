WPD: Man found hiding in closet at boarding house after allegedly robbing gas station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who allegedly robbed a downtown gas station Tuesday afternoon was found a short time later hiding in the closet of a nearby boarding house, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Eric Layne Walters, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking or entering, and interference with electronic monitoring devices.
According to a WPD spokesperson, a man walked into the Family Fare convenience store with his hand under his shirt and took money from the cash register.
“Officers received information that the suspect ran into a boarding house nearby,” WPD officials said. “The MFF (Mobile Field Force) team conducted a ‘knock and talk’ and found a subject matching the description in the closet.”
Walters is being held under a $52,500 bond.
According to the North Carolina court calendar, Walters has an upcoming court date for unrelated larceny and obtaining property by false pretense charges.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.