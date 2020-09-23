WPD investigating hit and run on S. 5th Ave.

By WECT Staff | September 23, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 10:36 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a driver who is “responsible for thousands of dollars of damage” after a hit and run.

According to police, a man said he was traveling north on S. 5th Ave. at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 when a black two-door Mazda truck struck the right side of his vehicle.

The truck then fled west on Wooster St.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a man was driving the truck and there was a female passenger.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609.

