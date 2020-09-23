Wilmington-shot ‘USS Christmas’ to premiere on Nov. 28

“USS Christmas” will premiere Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the channel’s “Miracles of Christmas” event. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | September 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 11:19 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hallmark Channel fans, rejoice! We now know when a locally-shot holiday movie will be released.

According to a news release, “USS Christmas” will premiere Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the channel’s “Miracles of Christmas” — an event similar to the flagship channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” where new holiday movies are debuted.

The made-for-television movie stars Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven.

A synopsis of the movie states, “Maddie (Lilley) a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.”

Crews have been filming in and around Wilmington for over two weeks.

