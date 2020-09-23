Whiteville City Council votes in favor of food trucks at special events

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a text amendment to an ordinance that allows food trucks at special events.
Food trucks and mobile food vendors are defined as motorized vehicles with power on board, refrigeration, food preparation facilities and room for up to four employees.
Special events are defined as City, County of State sponsored events that include festivals, parades, parks and recreations events, and school related functions.
See complete ordinance below for standards and permitted uses:
