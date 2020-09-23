UNCW professor discovers ancient mummified penguins in Antarctica

“The Adélie penguin, the one that I am studying, they are not endangered,” he said. “There are millions of them they are actually expanding in some places because more snowmelt is opening up for them. So, they are declining in one area and staying stable or increasing in the others but we can predict that they will shift around. This is good to know because learning from the past can give us a window into the future and we can see where penguins will probably go in the future and which areas of the marine environment will be critical for the survival and sustainability. We can act to protect those areas more for their future survival and so help the conservation of the species.”