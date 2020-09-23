Two New Hanover County Schools honored with national health award

“Nobody will ever go wrong when focusing on health and wellness. I tell my students all the time that if they are not healthy, they will not be happy. It is easy to let our own health and well-being fall to the wayside as other important events happen during our daily lives. Williston Middle School is a place where everyone in our “Tiger Family” will find support, and I am truly blessed to have such an amazing wellness team to help meet our wellness goals!” said health and P.E. teacher Coach John Giddo.