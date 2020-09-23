Two injured in wreck on Andrew Jackson Highway

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were injured in a wreck that tied up traffic on Andrew Jackson Highway in Columbus County for more than two hours Wednesday morning.
According to Chief Steve Camlin with Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue, the wreck took place just before 8 a.m. in the 23000 block of Andrew Jackson Highway.
A garbage truck had made a stop in the eastbound lanes to grab a trashcan when a driver of a pickup truck said he couldn’t see due to the sun and hit the back of the stopped vehicle. The pickup truck driver swerved to the left and his vehicle rolled over, Camlin said.
A compact car then struck the back of the garbage truck.
According to Camlin, the pickup truck driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He and the driver of the compact car were both taken to the hospital.
Camlin said he didn’t believe that either had suffered life-threatening injuries.
