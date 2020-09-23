Survey: 72% of respondents believe NHRMC-Novant partnership would have positive impact on community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A third-party survey conducted on behalf of Novant Health found that 72 percent of respondents believe a partnership between Novant Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and UNC School of Medicine would have an overall positive impact on the community.
Ten percent of those polled said that they think the partnership would have a negative impact.
“New Hanover Regional Medical Center has established an outstanding legacy in its 53 years of serving the community,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer at Novant Health. “Since our selection as their potential partner, Novant Health has actively engaged the community to generate awareness about how this partnership will greatly and positively impact New Hanover County and the surrounding communities. We are honored by the confidence in us as a positive partner in the community as demonstrated by this new, objective survey.”
The survey polled 1,000 residents from the five counties served by New Hanover Regional Medical Center: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender.
Novant Health, a North Carolina non-profit health system has offered to purchase NHRMC from New Hanover County for $1.5 billion and invest more than $3 billion in growing medical services in the area.
