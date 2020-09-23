Pender County Schools announces administration changes at Topsail High, Penderlea

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced a change in the administrations at Penderlea School and Topsail High School.
Dr. Susan Graziano, current principal at Penderlea School, will join the Topsail High as an assistant principal while Topsail High assistant principal Fallon Fuller will move to Penderlea School as the interim principal.
These changes will go into effect on Oct. 1, and PCS has begun a search for a permanent principal at Penderlea.
“I am so excited about getting the chance to work with the students and staff at Penderlea School,” said Fuller, the 2019-20 Pender County Schools Assistant Principal of the Year winner. “The Penderlea community has such a deep, proud history, and I’m really look forward to the opportunity to keep the growth going at the school until a permanent replacement is found.”
PCS officials say that Graziano decided to switch roles based on a need to be closer to home and a desire to spend more time with her family.
“I have loved my time leading Penderlea. This community has been so supportive, and while I am sad to step aside, I have to do what’s best for my family,” Graziano said. “This place is very special and I’m proud to have had a small role in helping it perform at a high level.”
