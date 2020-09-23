NHCSO asks for public’s help in larceny cases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s help in two separate larceny cases it is investigating.
One of the incidents took place at the Lowes Home Improvement located at 5110 S. College Road on Sept. 2.
If you recognize either of the two individuals pictured below, you are asked to contact Det. Fex-Overton at 910-798-4287.
The other incident took place on July 12 at the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Dr.
If you recognize the individual pictured below, you are asked to contact Det. Starnes at 910-798-4287.
