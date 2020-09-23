Kure Beach Pedestrian & Bicycle Committee requests connector to Island Greenway

“The town’s well site, hereafter referred to as the Spot Lane Connector , is a safe and logical location for a connecting path between the Island Greenway and the Kure Beach area. Placing a pathway in this area will allow bike and pedestrian traffic to exit the Island Greenway, continue southwest on Spot Lane, traverse the Spot Lane Connector, and enter Settlers Lane. From Settlers Lane, users would have the option of utilizing several streets for safer travel all the way to E Avenue. From E Avenue, users would follow Fort Fisher Blvd South to the Fort, Aquarium, or the Ft Fisher Ferry,” according to a presentation from the committee.