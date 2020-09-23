Kure Beach Pedestrian & Bicycle Committee requests connector to Island Greenway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the Town of Carolina Beach decided to construct the Island Greenway, a multi-use trail leading across the town, neighboring Kure Beach decided not to participate in the project.
Now, the Kure Beach Pedestrian and Bicycle Committee is asking town leaders to approve a pathway connection between the Island Greenway and Kure Beach.
The Island Greenway currently terminates at Alabama Avenue and Spot Lane, at the border of the two towns. Located just south of the current terminus is a piece of Kure Beach-owned property that serves as a well site.
The committee is asking town officials to consider placing a pathway in the area to act as a connector to Kure Beach from the greenway.
“The town’s well site, hereafter referred to as the Spot Lane Connector , is a safe and logical location for a connecting path between the Island Greenway and the Kure Beach area. Placing a pathway in this area will allow bike and pedestrian traffic to exit the Island Greenway, continue southwest on Spot Lane, traverse the Spot Lane Connector, and enter Settlers Lane. From Settlers Lane, users would have the option of utilizing several streets for safer travel all the way to E Avenue. From E Avenue, users would follow Fort Fisher Blvd South to the Fort, Aquarium, or the Ft Fisher Ferry,” according to a presentation from the committee.
The committee is requesting several items for town leaders to consider including:
- Permanent barrier at the end of spot lane to prevent vehicle access to the spot lane connector.
- A temporary gravel and/or marked path through the connector
- Signage to promote and direct bicycle and pedestrian usage of the new route
- Depending on cost, signage could be placed at strategic locations to promote usage of the route.
- A future paved path through the connector ( for consideration at next budget mtg)
The expansion of the Island Greenway is something that has come up in the past, however, town leaders said it was not a priority.
Kure Beach leaders discussed the request on Monday and members of the Town Council were supportive of it, and while it might not be a paved path at this time, it is a step towards increasing walkability in the town. A motion was made to have the committee work with the public works department to make the vision a reality, the motion passed unanimously.
