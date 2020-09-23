First Alert Forecast: humidity and rain chances set to return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking in! Enjoy another round of sunny or partly sunny skies across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will have grown substantially: from the crisp 40s and 50s early to the mild 70s late. And, if low humidity is your thing, get set to enjoy more of that dryness! Look for slightly warmer lows overnight in the upper 50s tonight.