First Alert Forecast: humidity to gradually ooze back

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking in! Enjoy another round of sunny or partly sunny skies across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Temperatures will have grown substantially: from the crisp 40s and 50s early to the mild 70s late. And, if low humidity is your thing, get set to enjoy more of that dryness!
As the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta worm their way into the Deep South, associated moisture will gradually bleed toward and into the Carolinas late this week. Expect humidity and shower and thundershower chances to creep up. Cape Fear rain odds include 10% for Thursday, 50% for Friday, and 40% for Saturday.
Enhanced swell from the distant passage of Hurricane Teddy will continue to generate heavy surf and rip currents at Cape Fear beaches Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday, so please exercise caution! Teddy has transitioned to a non-tropical, or cold-core, storm near Nova Scotia, Canada.
Thankfully, the Cape Fear Region has zero direct, definable tropical storm concerns at this time. So enjoy the weather! Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, feel free to draw up a full ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App.
