COVID or flu? Doctors urge children get the flu vaccine so symptoms aren’t mistaken

“Ultimately, we’re trying to keep the flu illness as low as we can,” said Dr. Edwards. “The biggest thing we face in the upcoming months is along with coronavirus, we could have a peak in the flu. And we’re really concerned about our hospitals reaching capacity and being able for everyone to provide the care that our elderly need or parents need or children need. And so really trying to get those children vaccinated in the hopes of if they do get the flu, we can at least keep them out of the hospital.”