Bladen deputies use stop sticks to blow out tires, arrest suspected motorcycle thieves

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies used stop sticks to end a vehicle chase and capture a man and a woman accused of stealing a motorcycle from a Bladen County business Tuesday afternoon.
A news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office states that officials at the Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown called dispatchers to report the stolen motorcycle and provided a description of the suspects and their truck.
A sheriff’s office detective traveling down the Highway 87 Bypass observed a truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle at the intersection with Peanut Road. The officer stopped the truck, and as he approached, the driver took off down Peanut Road toward Happy Valley Road.
During the chase, the truck reached speeds of 85 miles per hour, according to the release.
Deputies deployed stop sticks near Storms Road, which punctured the truck’s tires, and used patrol cars to perform a “running roadblock” on the truck until it was disabled.
Austin Tyler Chavis, 26, of Lexington, NC, and Brittany Nicole James, 32, of Hope Mills, NC, were taken into custody. A search of the truck revealed heroin, meth, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say the second motorcycle that was recovered was reportedly stolen from Selma and the truck was reported stolen out of Erwin.
Chavis, who was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Wake County, was given a $210,00 bond on the following charges: misdemeanor larceny, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding arrest, possession of stolen goods, DWI, and driving with a revoked license.
Jones, who was wanted on charges in Virginia, was given a $100,000 bond on the following charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, aiding and abetting larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of stolen motor vehicle.
The Elizabethtown and Bladenboro police departments assisted in the incident.
